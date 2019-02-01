Jake’s Great Advice In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Closer Weekly Magazine claims Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah is ready to be a big brother. A source tells the magazine; “Big brother Isaiah is already itching to play with Jacob. Mike’s been explaining to Isaiah that he needs to wait a few months before they can roughhouse. It’s no secret that Carrie wanted a girl, but two boys is also a dream come true. Isaiah calls Jacob his little partner in crime, it’s super adorable.”

NBC claims Jake Owen is going to play golf with Phil Mickelson at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Pro-Am started yesterday and is expected to last through the weekend

Jake Owen tells the website tcpalm.com that his parents gave him great advice when he was young. “From a young age, my parents always said surround yourself with people that are good people.”

Luke Combs tells Forbes magazine that it wasn’t long ago when he was a fan in the audience watching concerts. “I used to go see concerts when I was a kid is absolutely mind-blowing. Having 20,000 people buy tickets, that is insane to me.”

Scotty McCreery tells The News & Observer that there’s no “magic formula” for staying relevant after a reality show like American Idol. “I don’t think there’s a magic formula coming off of one of those shows to hold onto success. I think you just go out there and do what you do. Everyone out there is working hard; it’s not like there’s just one working hard, and the other ones decided to just pack it up and go home. Everyone is trying their best, but it’s just a crazy world. The music business is just a crazy business and an unforgiving world, and I’m lucky the last few years to have been able to stick around and enjoy it.”

Dierks Bentley tells the Denver Post that he is an insomniac. “I’m probably the worst sleeper in all of country music. It’s unbelievable. I sleep less than anyone in my band or my crew. I get maybe four or five hours a night. I used to just get hammered every night on the road and pass out. And then when I stopped drinking that much I started realizing, ‘Maybe I’m not such a good sleeper on my own.’”