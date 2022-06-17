Jan. 6 Committee Shows Longview Man During Hearnings

According to the Associated Press, Jan. 6 panel seeks to show how Trump was grasping for nonexistent options to remain in the White House. The committee showed a video of Ryan Nichols of Longview while discussing how former President Donald Trump pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral college votes and “overturn” the 2020 presidential election. Nichols was wearing tactical gear and a ballistic plate, armed with a crowbar. “We’re live heading down to the capitol right now, marching. There’s millions, millions of Trump supporters out here.”