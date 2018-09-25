Jana’s Cravings In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells the Journal Star that the band is goofy and witty. “I think that’s just our personalities coming out. That’s who we are, as people: we’re funny, witty, goofy guys, but there’s maybe that hint of sadness. That’s the music that we love, too, that can kind of stir up all those emotions. We don’t really take ourselves too seriously so that probably comes across.”

Luke Bryan tells Entertainment Tonight that he plans to send Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher a gift for their soon-to-be-born baby. “Well, I’m gonna send them some fishing rods.”

Wide Open Country claims Justin Moore has donated $30,000 to Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The money is going to the victims and survivors of last year’s school shooting.

Justin released a statement saying; “I’m a father of four. I send each and every one of them to school every day and drop them off. I drop them off each and every day. My first prayer is that they’ll come home safe that afternoon. I can’t even fathom what these families up here — and maybe some of you guys — have had to deal with and the difficulty this has caused. So sorry about that. I’m not going to pretend to know what that feels like. Just know that from me and my camp that we’ll be praying for guys for your continued healing, and we hope and pray that one day, at some point, you’ll see your loved ones again.”

Jana Kramer tells People magazine that she is having pregnancy cravings “I just want really, really cold things, so like cold salads and fresh-squeezed orange juice. I feel great.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard tells Delish magazine that pizza and chocolate are his “cheat” foods. “Chocolate gelato and pizza. If I’m cheating, that’s what I go to. I know it’s simple, but that’s it for me.”

Dylan Scott tells Billboard Magazine that his wife helped convince him to record “Hooked.” “A buddy of mine came to me with it, and said ‘You’ve got to check this out.’ So, I’m driving down the road with my wife, and I ask her to listen to this song. She starts jamming to it, and all of a sudden, I’m jamming to it, and we knew instantly that I had to record the song. Luckily, it turned out pretty cool. It’s just a jam — something that you can ride around with the window down and jam out to.”