Jarvis Christian College Athletic Luncheon

The Jarvis Christian College Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon will be at noon on Saturday, October 16, in the Auxiliary Gym of the E.W. Rand Center at our main campus in Hawkins, Texas.

Our Hall of Fame inductees for this year are

Mrs. Jacquelyn Walker, Class of 1986, Women’s Basketball;

Mr. Kenneth Bickham, Class of 1984, Men’s Basketball;

Mrs. Valerie James Palmer, Class of 1987, Women’s Softball;

The late Mr. Nathan Chapman, Class of 1975; Men’s Baseball (accepted by his widow Vanetta Chapman);

Mr. Clay Bailey, Class of 1999, Men’s Soccer;

Dr. Howard Hawkins, Class of 1962, Football;

Mr. James Branch, Sr., Class of 1964, Football;

Mrs. Joyce Holt, Class of 1965, Tennis;

Mrs. Michelle Stimpson, Class of 1994, Women’s Volleyball;

Mr. Kevin P. Johnson, Class of 1991, Men’s Track and Field; and

The late Coach Robert Thomas (accepted by his son, Andre Thomas).

Ticket prices are $50 per person for the luncheon or $300 for a table for six.

Call the Office of Institutional Advancement and Development at

(903) 730-4890, extension 3003, for sponsorships and tickets.