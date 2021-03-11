Jarvis Christian College – News

Jarvis Christian College Joins Rep. Alma Adams for the Fourth Annual HBCU STEAM Day on March 8-12

Washington, D.C. – This week, Jarvis Christian College joined Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), the Bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus, and numerous Members of Congress and leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the fourth annual HBCU STEAM Day of Action. The informational sessions will end tomorrow, March 12.

“HBCUs, including Jarvis Christian College, contribute nearly $15 billion to our annual economy and have provided pathways of opportunity to millions of Americans, many of whom are first-generation college students. Despite being historically underfunded and under-resourced, these institutions continue to produce top talent. HBCUs produce 42% of Black engineers, 47% of Black women engineers, and 40% of the Congressional Black Caucus. We are committed to equipping our students with the necessary tools to succeed. We are pleased to join Rep. Adams and others on Capitol Hill for HBCU STEAM Day of Action, this week” said Dr. Lester C. Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College.

“I am excited that Jarvis Christian College is joining the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus for HBCU STEAM Day. Jarvis Christian College is one of the many institutions of higher learning, creating a stronger workforce. JCC is playing a critical role in creating the business leaders of the future,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), founder and Co-Chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “HBCU STEAM Day is so important. It’s a time when HBCUs come to Capitol Hill to advocate for more equitable federal resources – and they don’t come alone. They are joined by Industry leaders join them who have committed to creating strategic and sustainable partnerships with HBCUs. As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic and contemplate future challenges, it has never been more important to make sure every talented student has access to world-class science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education.”

During STEAM Day, over 70 HBCUs and business leaders met virtually with Republican and Democratic Members of Congress in the House and Senate.

For more information on HBCU STEAM Day, please contact Sam Spencer (Sam.Spencer@mail.house.gov) in Congresswoman Adams’ office.

Jarvis Christian College Ranks 3rd Best HBCU in Texas

Hawkins, TX – Early this month, 2021 PLEXUSS Global Rankings recognized Jarvis Christian College as the Third Best Historically Black College or University in Texas. PLEXUSS rankings have been years in the making, and they base it on student’s demands and preferences.

Throughout its history, Jarvis Christian College has been committed to providing a high-quality education to its students. That commitment has produced thousands of alumni in various careers. JCC has made countless strides at educating the Head, Heart, and Hand of its students. It is this commitment that has allowed JCC to shine and receive recognition from the over seven million students who rely on PLEXUSS as they plan for college and careers. “Being recognized as the 3rd best HBCU in Texas is truly an honor. I am proud of the faculty and staff who worked diligently to provide our students with an education that is affordable, challenging, and guaranteed. That is the Jarvis Promise. We will continue to provide our students with the tools to succeed,” shared Dr. Lester C. Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College.

Mr. Torry L. Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, states, “Jarvis Christian College top ranking in Texas affirms the institution’s success in preparing Christian leaders in business, education, and government.”

They developed PLEXUSS Global Rankings with one group in mind – students. As students and parents become savvier about college selection, PLEXUSS believes that the Global Rankings are a powerful tool for evaluating all their postsecondary options.