Jarvis Christian College – News

Dr. Newman Elected Chair of NAIA Council of Presidents Jun 30, 2021, President of Jarvis Christian College to assume duties July 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that Dr. Lester Newman, president of Jarvis Christian College, has been elected as the new chair for the NAIA’s Council of Presidents (COP), effective July 1. Dr. Newman has been the president of Jarvis Christian College, located in Hawkins, Texas, since April 2012 and a member of the COP for five years and the Executive Committee for four years. As a COP member, he served as chairman of the audit review committee and represented the Red River Athletic Conference. He is the first president from a Historically Black College and University to serve as chair of the COP.

“Lester’s insight and thoughtfulness have already made a positive impact on the COP over the last five years,” said NAIA President Jim Carr. “I look forward to working with him in this leadership role.”

Before becoming President of Jarvis Christian College, Dr. Newman served as President of Mississippi Valley State University and several other senior-level administrative positions at Wiley College, Lane College, and Johnson C. Smith University. He also served in administrative posts at Kentucky State University and Southern University.

An academician and political scientist, Dr. Newman rose through the ranks from the professor, dean, and vice president to College president. Dr. Newman is a native of Shreveport, La., and received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. He earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in political science from Atlanta University, now Clark Atlanta University. The COP comprises 23 institutional presidents who represent the 21 NAIA conferences, plus two at-large members. As part of the NAIA’s shared governance model, the COP is designated as a governing body and has authority over membership, fiscal matters, and conference operations.

Jarvis Christian College Reduces Tuition and Fees by 15% for Fall 2021

Hawkins, TX (June 28, 2021) – Jarvis Christian College will provide a more affordable and flexible pathway to higher education for students and families by reducing tuition and fees by 15% for Fall 2021, a similar reduction in place in Fall 2012. The tuition and fees will be $9,962/year billed at $4,981 per semester, reducing $1,758 for the year. This amount is not inclusive of room and board. In addition, students who qualify for scholarships will be allowed to apply for scholarships. We encourage all students to check with the College’s scholarship specialist, Ms. Crystal Hudson, at chudson@jarvis.edu or via phone at 903-730-4890, ext. 3005.

The decision to reduce tuition and fees is a response to the global pandemic.

Over the past year and three months, the administration, faculty, and staff have worked together to rethink options and regroup to address the growing issue of college affordability and accessibility. As a result, in the fall of 2021, incoming students will be able to live on campus, have access to an array of academic courses in a mixed model of face-to-face and online programs, including our newest programs in Mass Communication and Business Administration with concentrations in Cybersecurity and Healthcare Management.

Additionally, students will have the option to participate in extracurricular activities, including leadership development, athletics and campus recreation, student organizations, community service, choir, band, and much more with minimal financial stress.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact on students and families, we are making a concerted effort to expand upon the Jarvis Promise of providing an affordable college education within an environment that is academically challenging, supportive, nurturing, and responsive to the needs of the whole student,” shared Dr. Lester C. Newman, President. “Jarvis is putting higher education back into the range that many more students and families can afford.”