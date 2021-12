Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins had a unique way to celebrate its 110th anniversary year by hosting a food drive and providing 110 needy families with a Christmas dinner, including canned goods and boxed food items, fresh eggs, and a frozen turkey.

Local ABC News affiliate KLTV posted this story:

https://www.kltv.com/2021/12/15/jarvis-christian-college-celebrates-110th-year-by-giving-back-area-families/

Serving others is a core principle at Jarvis Christian College.