Jarvis Christian Receiving Money From Clinton Foundation

Clinton Foundation announces $100,000 of funding for student projects to fight the COVID-19 pandemic New York, NY.

The Clinton Foundation recently announced the recipients of the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) COVID-19 Student Action Fund, providing $100,000 to student projects to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Founding Partner, Kevin Xu, and the colleges and universities that comprise the CGI University Network help provide money for the Student Action Fund. Jarvis Christian College is one of the 38 recipients of this award representing 12 countries and the 29 institutions of higher learning: