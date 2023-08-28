Jarvis Christian University Celebrates President’s Ministry

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. GLENELL M. LEE-PRUITT TO BE CELEBRATED FOR 25 YEARS OF MINISTRY

Hawkins, Texas – Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt will celebrate her 25 years of ministry during a worship service titled “From Pastor to President” at St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church at 1610 Murphy Street in Shreveport, Louisiana. The event begins at 11:00 am. Saturday, September 9, and is open to the public.

A dynamic and inspirational pastor, Lee-Pruitt is relinquishing her role as senior pastor of St. Mathew AME Church due to her recent selection as the 13th president of Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas, where she has served as university provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for the past 11 years.

The preacher for this special event will be the Right Reverend Stafford J.N. Wicker, Presiding Prelate of the Eighth Episcopal District of the AME Church that encompasses Mississippi and Louisiana. In addition to his jurisdictional responsibilities, Bishop Wicker serves as the President of the Council of the Bishops of AME Church.

The worship service will include tributes to Lee-Pruitt from community members, the congregation, and fellow academic colleagues.

