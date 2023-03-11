Jarvis Chrustian University Hosting The Big Homecoming

Amir Windom, Reed Shannon & Lamman Rucker

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST THE BIG HOMECOMING 365 IMPACT ON CAMPUS ON MARCH 21

Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University (JCU) will host a daylong The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour in partnership with Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 21, during the university’s 111th Founder’s Homecoming Week to authentically celebrate the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Big Homecoming (TBH) held in Atlanta, Georgia, launched in June 2022, became the nation’s newest premier music and culture festival celebrating HBCUs. As a continuum, The 365 Impact Tour will introduce dynamic activations at multiple HBCUs throughout the year, creating long-term impact.

Wells Fargo and TBH are partnering to provide a full day of professional development seminars, scholarship giveaways, fireside chats, and creative engagement with students to provide financial literacy, investment, and generational wealth-building strategies to JCU students.

Grammy-Award-winning entertainment executive and Jarvis’ executive-in-residence Amir Windom will curate the 365 Impact event and bring some celebrity friends.

Actor and singer Reed Shannon, seen on Netflix’s four-time Emmy Winning animated series “Arcane” or Amazon Prime’s young adult series “The Wilds,” will attend the Jarvis event, as will actor and philanthropist Dr. Lamman Rucker, who began his career on the daytime soap operas “All My Children” and “As the World Turns” before roles in Tyler Perry’s films, “Why Did I Get Married” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?” Lamman also starred as Jacob Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, “Greenleaf.” He currently stars in the BET+ drama titled “The Black Hamptons.”

They designed the 365 Impact event to create a community event that adds value to Jarvis and the communities it serves through philanthropy, community development, and developing community leadership. The Big Homecoming Foundation, Tom Joyner Foundation, and Wells Fargo will grant scholarships to deserving and qualified students. In addition, the event will highlight the rich history of HBCUs, notably Jarvis Christian University, which is celebrating its 111th year of educating a diverse population of lifelong learners intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally.

HBCUs were founded in the face of racial discrimination and had a proud history and legacy of high achievement. More than 100 HBCUs today serve a culturally diverse student population in urban, rural, and suburban settings, each focusing on creating pathways of opportunity and excellence for students seeking academic achievement.

Jarvis Christian University dedicates itself to empowering all its students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, JCU develops intellectually, socially, spiritually, and emotionally students of all ages.