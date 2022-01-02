Jarvis Delays Return To Campus

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE POSTPONES ON-CAMPUS CLASSES DUE TO COVID-19 OMICRON

(Hawkins, Texas)— Jarvis Christian College has delayed the return of students to campus for the Spring 2022 semester due to the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Students will return on campus Wednesday, January 19, 2022, but classes will start virtually online on Monday, January 10, 2022. Face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Jarvis faculty and staff, who would typically meet in person for the Faculty and Staff Institute on Monday, January 3, 2022, will log in virtually instead and will not return to in-office hours until regular business hours resume 8:00 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

“Safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our priority,” said Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “With the projections and growth of the Omicron variant, we choose to proceed with an abundance of caution for this new year.”

Celebrating 110 years of educating a diverse population of students, Jarvis Christian College empowers students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking to complete a degree for career advancement, Jarvis Christian College can help. Jarvis develops intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally with students of all ages. The Jarvis Promise allows them to pursue an affordable education within an inclusive environment that is academically challenging yet supportive, nurturing, and responsive to the needs of each student.