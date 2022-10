The Jarvis Athletic Hall of Fame Luncheon is Saturday. Oct 15, at 11:30 am, with the inaugural Jarvis Fest 2022 Sneaker Ball at 7:30 pm. The event features scholarship fundraising for United Negro College Fund through Sunday, Oct 16. The guest speaker for the luncheon is former NBA player “Spud” Webb at 11:30 am Saturday. At 7:00 pm, the legendary DJ Kool will perform at $50 per person. The worship service is Sunday at 11:00 am featuring Pastor Dexter Floyd.