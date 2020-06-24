Jarvis Forgives $10,000 Student Debt

Jarvis Christian College forgives $10,000 in student debt.

If there is one thing that COVID-19 allowed all of us to see is that there is a difference between those who can work from home and those who are considered essential and have to go to work even when the world is in a pandemic. What undoubtedly is that difference is whether or not an individual has a college degree and work in a field where he or she can “telework.” It also exposed all of us the disparity in this country related to health, wealth, and socioeconomic barriers faced by some Americans.

Jarvis Christian College’s president and his cabinet took a look at the impact that COVID-19 had on people of color and subsequently upon their students. As corporations, the federal government, and other entities provided some relief to Americans, JCC thought it would do likewise for the students who have committed to earning their college degree through the “Jarvis Cares Program.”

The program stems from the Jarvis Promise, our commitment to keeping JCC accessible and affordable. It reduces the students’ debt by an amount of up to $10,000.00, which is Jarvis’ way of assisting students with their dream of obtaining a college degree that can make a difference in how and where they work. To be qualified, students will have to follow three simple steps: register for the 2020 Fall semester, complete their FAFSA, and create their UNCF Profile.

They will receive 50% of the reduction in their balance when they complete the fall semester and the other 50% when they complete the spring semester.

Most often, students stop out because they are so overwhelmed by financing their education. Jarvis Cares gives them the chance to reduce their balance and continue to completion.

Jarvis Christian College’s President, Dr. Lester C. Newman, stated, “We wanted our students to know that we value them during this difficult time and want to see them succeed. Jarvis Cares helps us to do that for our students.”

In addition to the student debt forgiveness, the Jarvis Cares Program seeks to address issues related to the digital and technological divide. That has been made evident during this pandemic when educational institutions quickly transitioned from face-to-face classes to remote and distance learning modalities.

When survey results showed a negative impact for students at JCC by their lack of access to the internet and Wi-Fi, the college quickly decided to provide needed students with laptops with Wi-Fi capability embedded in the laptop in the fall. Newman stated, “This will allow our students to have the technology they need to be successful in their classes whether they are on campus or at home. It is what Jarvis Christian College is about, helping our students to succeed and make a difference in this global society.”

If any Jarvis Christian College student wants to know more about the Jarvis Cares debt forgiveness or how to access the technical support, you may contact Ms. Brandy Gray, Student Account Representative at (903)-730-4890 ext. 2710 or Mr. Chris Watson, Director of Information Technology at (903) 730-4890 ext. 3603.