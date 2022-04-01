Jarvis Offering Free COVID Vaccine

Jarvis Christian College to Host Free COVID Vaccine Clinic Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Saturday, April 2, Jarvis Christian College is hosting a COVID Vaccination Clinic from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Mirror Room of the Rand Gymnasium Building. This vaccination clinic is free and open to the public. Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will also be available with parental consent.

“Whether it’s your first or second dose or a booster, we will have it for you,” said Jarvis Nurse Debora Briones (pronounced “Bree-OWN-ness). “Data continue to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19. These shots are safe and provide substantial benefit for adults and adolescents eligible for a first booster dose.”

During the recent COVID Omicron surge, those boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were unvaccinated. They also were seven times less likely to be hospitalized.

The CDC recommends that all eligible adults, adolescents, and children ages five and older be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting an initial booster when suitable.

The CDC now recommends that specific immunocompromised individuals and people over 50 years old who received an initial booster at least four months ago should receive another mRNA booster (Pfizer or Moderna) to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

“We will have both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Briones said. “It’s ok to mix and match the vaccines. For example, if previously vaccinated with Pfizer, you could receive Moderna this time. Or, if you previously received Moderna, you could receive Pfizer this time. If you previously received Johnson & Johnson, you could receive either Pfizer or Moderna.”

The clinic Saturday at Jarvis will include pediatric doses for children ages 5 to 11. A parent or guardian must accompany any less than 18 years old.

We can accept your health insurance if you like. However, the vaccines are free.

All individuals must wear a mask Saturday inside the building to help keep our community safe.