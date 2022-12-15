Jarvis Ranked a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Online Schools Guide for 2022

Jarvis Christian University was ranked No. 20 among the top 25 Hidden Gems in the Online Schools Guide recent ranking of schools in Texas. Jarvis Ranked No. 20 and ranked ahead of Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.

“Jarvis Christian University was the only Historically Black College or University to be included in this ranking,” said Jarvis President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “As the only HBCU on the list, I am pleased to be recognized. Our online programs provide an affordable option for students to fulfill their career aspirations and dreams for the future.”