Jason Aldean on Hunting in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Jason Aldean tells the website Petersens Hunting that he loves hunting. “To me it’s about the shared stories, the camaraderie you have with your friends and, obviously, everything we go out and shoot we bring back and it feeds the camp. It’s just a cool vibe and something great for me to be around.”

Eric Church tells Men’s Journal that he has a hangover cure. “Before you go to bed, it’s Advil or Alka-Seltzer. One or the other. You gotta be a little bit proactive and get something that stops the headache. You can’t be so drunk that you can’t get the two Advil in your mouth. You do that, you’re totaled.”

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers tells Billboard magazine that the best concert he ever attended was a Justin Timberlake performance. “I was really hung over, because we were hanging out with Post Malone the night before. I was in bed all day the next day, and I was really not wanting to go to another concert. But my wife, she was a huge NSYNC fan, like every other girl ever. And I’m a huge Justin Timberlake fan — huge NSYNC fan as well, no shame. But I was like, “I’m not going to another concert,” and she was like, “C’mon, we have to go!” So she dragged me out of the house and we went, and I’m so glad I did, because it was honestly the best show I’ve ever seen in my life. The production, the songs, the musicianship of his band — he’s just such a star. It was intimidating to watch because it was just so good.”

Maren Morris tells Playboy magazine that she has no regrets about exposing online trolls and haters when she sees them. “Every time I’ve spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me. I wouldn’t go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body shamers? They’re asking for it. I would never regret calling them out.”

Justin Moore tells CMT that he remains grounded by living where he grew up in Arkansas. “I think it’s served me well in life and it’s helped me maintain values that I feel are important in life. In the same breath, I think that has helped me in my career to stay grounded. And I think it’s one of the reasons why we’ve been successful in our career. I think people recognize that, and that’s allowed us to record the music we have and have success with that. People know that it’s genuine. We’re not just playing a part.”

Tim McGraw’s new fitness book, Grit and Grace, will be released on November 5th. The book chronicles his Cross Fit training and the exercises he does for his mind.

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, wished him a Happy Birthday yesterday with the following post … “Roses are red, violets are pleasant, you have everything…so you get no present! Happy birthday Love Bug!!! I love you to the moon and back. Here’s to another year of completely random, classy pictures. Happy Birthday Stupid.”

Blake Shelton posted a picture of him and Luke along with the caption,”Throwback to when @lukebryan wore clothes that actually fit him.. Happy Birthday sh*thead!!