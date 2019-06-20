Jason Aldean’s Birthday Greeting In Today’s Nashville Roundup

One Country claims Jason Aldean wished his wife, Brittany, a Happy Birthday with the following Instagram post: “Happy 32nd birthday to this beauty. Thanks for being who you are. I love u so much and couldn’t imagine life without ya.”

TMZ claims a singer named Heidi Merrill is accusing Carrie Underwood of using parts of her song, ”Game On”, for her Sunday Night Football theme. Heidi is suing Carrie, NBC and the NFL for copyright infringement.

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she’s blessed to have a great life.“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed. I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells Stylecaster that relationship ‘break-ups’ can be a good thing. “I think breakups are good, I really do. They’re hard and I think that it makes you find yourself again. When you get past one and rediscover yourself, that’s probably the whole purpose of the relationship.”

Chris Young tells the Charlotte Observer that people always ask him if he’s changed his name. “It’s actually funny, because my name is just five letters on both ends, and it’s pretty basic. It’s hard to mess my name up. A lot of people were like, ‘Did you change your name to that? Did you have some weird name before?’ I was like, ‘No, this was just always it.'”

Brett Eldredge tells ABC that his dog Edgar makes him happy after he performs.“I might play in front of 30,000 people and then I walk off and this is really hard to explain to people because it’s such a weird experience but walking off stage and going onto the bus, and you’re by yourself after having the most insane adrenaline rush ever. Everybody’s going crazy… people give you high-fives, and then I climb onto my bus and I’ve got Edgar there with me. It just made me more happy.”