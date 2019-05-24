Jason Aldean’s Bowling Alley in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Jason Aldean’s new home is going to have a bowling alley. He Instagrammed, “My old house had a bowling alley. I put a bowling alley in,” the superstar says, reluctantly. “It had a bar in it and it was just kind of like the man cave that I would go and watch football and stuff like that. That was something I used a ton.”

Female First claims Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy recently survived a health scare. The website quotes him as saying, “Basically she had, like, a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into, like, a UTI [urinary tract infection] that got infected, making her have a fever and all that kind of stuff. It’s kinda been a crazy, rough week for her, but we finally got her with some antibiotics through an IV … so she turned a corner.”

Cody Johnson tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he has been influenced by southern rock. ” I was always a big Lynyrd Skynyrd fan. Everything from the South, like Charlie Daniels music, all really speaks to me and I’m trying to get more of the southern influence.”

Luke Combs tells Rolling Stone magazine that he’s a ‘regular guy.’ “I’ve always been a super regular guy. I think there’s kind of a comfortability with me onstage and I think my cool factor is not having one. I’m not extra cool or extra different. I’m an honest dude, not trying to be anything other than who I am.”

Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones tells Southern Living magazine that if he could duet with anyone living or dead, he would pick Elvis Presley. “No one really picks Elvis anymore. It’s not like Elvis has been forgotten, of course, because he’s the King, but Elvis was such an interesting character. There’s no one I would rather have a cup of coffee with more than Elvis. I think it’d be a riot to do something with him.”

Lee Brice tells Redbook magazine that he and his wife have “date nights” in the comfort of their home. “Our date is just being at home. I’m on the road a lot, and it makes us appreciate our time together. I think a lot of people lose that in everyday life—when you come home from work every day, maybe you take for granted the time you have with your family. We don’t.”

Blake Shelton tells Men’s Journal that getting home to Oklahoma brings him peace and happiness. “Just setting a foot in Oklahoma is an instant refresher: It’s just like plugging in your phone. I get in my truck, I see the fields, see the cows.”