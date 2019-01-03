Jason Aldean’s Guilty Pleasure In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not marry in 2019. A source tells the website; “Neither Gwen nor Blake have any real desire to get married. They are both perfectly content with where things are. Nobody is in any rush to marry anytime soon.”

Scotty McCreery tells Billboard magazine that he’s done a lot of growing personally and musically since being on ‘American Idol.’ “That’s a lot of life in those eight years, for anybody, not just an artist. You learn a lot about yourself. I think I know a lot more about what I wanna say on a record today than I did on my last record or my first record, by far.”

Jason Aldean tells ABC News that Luke Bryan’s music is his guilty pleasure. “It’s Luke Bryan’s ‘Country Girl Shake It For Me.’ That’s as guilty as it gets right there.”

OK! magazine claims Dolly Parton is allegedly giving appearance advice to Kelly Clarkson. A source tells the magazine; “Dolly battled her own body issues earlier in her career and felt pressure from the music industry to slim down just like Kelly. Dolly told Kelly that she doesn’t need to fit in anyone else’s mold of her.”

Lauren Alaina tells People magazine that she and her fiance have yet to set a wedding date. “We haven’t picked a date yet only because we tour so much, and everyone gets married on the weekends and I work on the weekends, so we’re trying to work all that out. We’ll probably have a long engagement because I want to make sure we do everything right and have time to plan it.”

Music Row magazine claims Dan + Shay are going to perform “Speechless” on The Tonight Show on January 8th.

Dierks Bentley tells the Daily News that he has a Zen moment when he’s on stage. “When I walk on stage, it’s the most peaceful moment. I’m yelling, screaming and diving off the stage, but I’m also super present. It has a Zen moment to it. I get paid to travel, I get up there and I play for free. It’s pure fun and what a great feeling.”