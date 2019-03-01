Jason Aldean’s New Tattoo in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Pop Culture Country claims Jason Aldean has gotten his wife’s name BRITT (Brittany) tattooed on his wrist.

Country Music Rocks claims Jake Owen’s new album “Greetings from Jake” will be released on March 29th.

Radio.com claims Dave Grohl has lent his throne to Old Dominion so Matthew Ramsey, who underwent leg surgery, can go on tour with the band. Dave used his Throne of Rock after he fell off stage in 2015 and broke his leg. Axl Rose used it after Dave.

One Country claims Dierks Bentley was recently performing in Nashville when he invited his ten-year-old daughter Evie on stage to sing ”Travelin Light.”

Brett Young tells Songwriters Universe that he’s always had a passion for songwriting. “Songwriting for me is personal and vulnerable. I don’t know that if I ever necessarily thought of it as something that I was good at, so much as something that I was passionate about. I remember being young in school, and I’d get crushes on girls. Before I even considered songwriting, it was even more like poetry or trying to find ways with words that were a little bit different in order to get somebody’s attention.”

Riley Green tells Cowboys & Indians magazine that he is slowly becoming a more confident singer. “I never thought I was a real strong singer. I mean, I was carrying a tune well enough to not get booed, but that was about it. Maybe I was playing the same bars every week and those people that I saw were the same people every week. But they’d come back and start singing my songs that I wrote and they would request them. So that was a little bit of a confidence builder in my songwriting. And then I had people calling me, saying, “Hey, man. I heard you’re here. Want you to come play at this bar?” That kind of builds my confidence in my performing.”

Country Music Rocks claims Kip Moore is going to celebrate Record Store Day on April 13th by releasing a vinyl EP titled “Room to Spare.”

Track Listing

SIDE A: Room To Spare – Acoustic Sessions

1. Plead The Fifth

2. Tennessee Boy

3. Love You To The Moon

4. It Ain’t California

5. Wish It Was Me

6. Come Home With You

7. Part Of Growing Up

SIDE B: Kip Essentials

1. Plead The Fifth (Studio Version)

2. That Was Us (Studio Version)

3. The Bull (Studio Version)

4 Last Shot (Studio Version)

5. Guitar Man (Studio Version)