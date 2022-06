For the sixth time, Jay Hodge Chevrolet in Sulphur Springs has won a “Mark of Excellence Award” from General Motors. Its believed to be the first time a GM dealer has won the award so many times. THe award is given to the dealership based on the overall operation of the dealership. Areas considered in the awarding of the award include general appearance and maintenance of the dealership, customer satisfaction, sales objectives , parts and service, technical support and other attributes.