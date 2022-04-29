Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship Awarded

North Lamar High School senior Katie Keele was presented the Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship today by the Marine Corps League. She is the fourth recipient to receive this scholarship. Making the presentation in front of a mural of Sgt. Hoskins in the NLHS hallway are Father Craig Reed, Richard Smith, Katie Keele, Jay’s mother Michelle Widner, Norma Wright, and Richard McIntyre.

The Marine Corps League established the $1,000 scholarship in 2018 to honor Sgt. Hoskins and to give back to the community. Hoskins graduated from North Lamar High School in 2003 and died as a result of a roadside bomb in 2009 while serving in Afghanistan.