Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship Awarded

Local Marines make a presentation.

North Lamar High School senior Bridgitte Collard was presented the Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship on Thursday by the Marine Corps League. She is the third recipient to receive the scholarship.

They made the presentation in front of a mural of Sgt. Hoskins in the NLHS hallway. Pictured are Retired Marine Gary Tolleson, Retired Sgt. Maj. Richard Smith, Retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell, Collard, Jay’s grandmother Lynn Sparks, and Jay’s step-father Chris Widner.

The Marine Corps League established the $1,000 scholarship in 2018 to honor Sgt. Hoskins and as a way to give back to the community. Hoskins graduated from North Lamar High School in 2003 and died due to a roadside bomb in 2009 while serving in Afghanistan.