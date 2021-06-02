" /> JBS Resumes Operations After Ransomware Attack – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
cypress basin hospice

JBS Resumes Operations After Ransomware Attack

3 hours ago

JBS – The world’s largest meat processing company reports that most production  has resumed after a weekend ransomware attack on the company’s computer servers supporting the company’s operations in North America and Australia. The attack was the largest ever on a food manufacturer, but 40 other food companies were targeted over the last year. The latest attack on critical infrastructure was the second in recent weeks, following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The U.S. has no cybersecurity requirements for companies outside of the electric, nuclear and banking systems. There has been recent discussion about suggested requirements that all businesses maintain at least a minimum of cybersecurity requirements.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     