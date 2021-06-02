JBS Resumes Operations After Ransomware Attack

JBS – The world’s largest meat processing company reports that most production has resumed after a weekend ransomware attack on the company’s computer servers supporting the company’s operations in North America and Australia. The attack was the largest ever on a food manufacturer, but 40 other food companies were targeted over the last year. The latest attack on critical infrastructure was the second in recent weeks, following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The U.S. has no cybersecurity requirements for companies outside of the electric, nuclear and banking systems. There has been recent discussion about suggested requirements that all businesses maintain at least a minimum of cybersecurity requirements.