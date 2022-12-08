JCU – Sports

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S WRESTLING TEAM

MAKES HISTORY WITH TWO RANKED NATIONALLY

Hawkins, Texas— Jarvis Christian University Women’s Wrestling continues making history in its inaugural season as two of the Jarvis women ranked nationally.

In the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Individual National Rankings, 191lb Samyra Thomas moved up to 15th place in the nation, up from 18th, and 170lb Natalie Bryant moved into the rankings at 20th. They announced the improvement Thursday, December 8.

“Our women wrestlers work extremely hard to prepare each week,” said Jarvis wrestling coach Lance Brown. “We are on the verge of breaking into the top 20 with all our women on the team.”

Brown added that JCU received nine votes as a team toward the Team National rankings ahead of Lourdes (Ohio); Lyon (Arkansas); York (Nebraska); and Vanguard (California).

JCU Men’s & Women’s wrestling teams will compete at Texas Wesleyan University at 6:00 pm Friday, December 9, and will travel to Wichita, Kansas, for the Friends Invitational on January 6 and 7, 2023.

Jarvis Christian University is the only HBCU with a women’s wrestling program in the country.