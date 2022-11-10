JCU Thanksviging Food Drive

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST FOOD DRIVE

TO FEED 110 FAMILIES FOR THE HOLIDAY

Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University is offering a Thanksgiving Feast Giveaway from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Friday, November 18, at the Fellowship Hall on the first floor of the Smith-Howard Chapel building on the university’s main campus in Hawkins, according to the Coordinator of Community Service and Service Learning Gia Petties.

“We are hosting a food drive here on campus to feed 110 families for the holidays, in this, our 110th anniversary since our founding,” Petties said. She added that JCU provided 110 families with meals last December.

Families can register to receive one of the food basket giveaway boxes by calling Petties at (903) 730-4890, ext. 2909, or emailing her at gpetties@jarvis.edu.

Jarvis is hosting a food drive for donations to make the Thanksgiving Feast Giveaway a success. It includes staple items such as canned or cooked ham, canned green beans, canned French onion soup, crispy fried onions, canned corn, canned cranberry sauce, canned yams, instant potatoes, bags of marshmallows, cornbread mix, boxed stuffing mix, canned or packet of gravy, boxed macaroni and cheese, cake or cookie mix, tea or lemonade mix, hot chocolate or coffee. Other accepted food drive items include grocery store gift cards, paper products (especially holiday-themed), and single-use casserole pans.

Food items will be collected beginning Thursday, November 3, through Wednesday, November 16, at the Student Success Services Building at the main campus in Hawkins.