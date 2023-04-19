Jarvis Christian University – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY STUDENTS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR STUDY ABROAD TRIP TO GREECE IN SUMMER 2024

(Hawkins, Texas)—Jarvis Christian University students are raising funds to take an educational, 14-day Study Abroad trip to Greece in the Summer of 2024 with JCU faculty Dr. Trenton Judson. The travel program is from June 11 through June 25, 2024, through a partnership with Study Abroad in Greece (SAiG).

Their first fundraising event will be $30 for two bowling games from noon to 10:00 pm on either Sunday, April 23 or Sunday, April 30, at Green Acres Bowl at 2311 ESE Loop 323 in south Tyler.

For more information, contact Dr. Trenton Judson at tjudson@jarvis.edu.

Jarvis Christian University dedicates itself to empowering students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy.

Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian University develops intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally students of all ages.

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST PRESIDENT’S CONCERT TO HONOR PRESIDENT NEWMAN THURSDAY, APRIL 20, AND RETIREMENT PARTY FRIDAY, APRIL 21

(Hawkins, Texas)—Jarvis Christian University will host a President’s Spring Concert to honor retiring Jarvis President Dr. Lester C. Newman, after his 47-year distinguished career in higher education and 11 years of dedicated service to Jarvis.

The concert features the Jarvis music department—band, choir, alums, and friends—at 7:00 pm Thursday, April 20, in the Meyer Auditorium on the Hawkins campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

Various instrumental ensembles will include a concert band, jazz band, brass band, jazz combo, university choir, and a host of guest performers, according to Jarvis Band Director Dr. Larry J. Pannell, who is directing the show. A special guest conductor will also appear.

Pannell and Newman have known each other since childhood, and both played clarinet and saxophone in junior and senior high school together in Shreveport, Louisiana. Despite attending rival institutions for college, they remained friends as close as brothers. So Pannell quickly answered the call and came out of retirement last fall when Newman reached out, needing an interim band director for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The audience can expect to hear various genres of music, including classical, spiritual/gospel, jazz, and pop featuring Jarvis music department students, alums, and friends.

A unique black tie optional retirement party will be held at 6 pm, Friday, April 21, in the E.W. Rand Center. You can purchase sponsorships through the Institutional Advancement and Development (IAD) Office. Call (903)730-4890, ext. 3003.

Sponsorship levels are as follows:

· Platinum Level – $5,000 for a full-page ad, four tickets, and a 30-second congratulatory video played at the party

· Gold Level – $3,000 for a full-page ad and three tickets

· Silver Level – $2,500 for a full-page ad and two tickets

· Bronze Level – $2,000 for a full-page ad and two tickets

· Supporter Level – $1,500 for a full-page ad and two tickets

· Friend Level – $1,000 for a full-page ad and two tickets

Payments can be made electronically through CashApp $JCC1912, Text2Give 903-502-4124, and text “GIVE,” or you may give online at Jarvis.edu/donate. For those not interested in being a sponsor, tickets to Dr. Newman’s retirement party are $50 per person, and you can purchase them through IAD. In addition, a full-page advertisement in a souvenir magazine congratulating Dr. Newman on his retirement is available through a sponsorship or by purchasing an individual ad at $300.

Proceeds will benefit a newly endowed scholarship in Dr. Newman’s name to benefit future Jarvis Christian University students.

Jarvis Christian University dedicates itself to empowering a diverse population of students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy.

Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian University develops students of all ages and cultures intellectually, socially, spiritually, and emotionally.