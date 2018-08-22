Jefferson County Man Guilty of Possessing Homemade Bombs

A 27-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Mark Avery Rudd pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin on Aug. 21, 2018.

According to information presented in court, on Feb. 8, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Rudd’s residence in the 4800 block of Belmont Street in Beaumont, Texas. Inside the residence, investigators located a cooler in a hall closet containing two suspected destructive devices. One was a 2-liter bottle filled with an unknown viscous liquid with wires extending from the top of the bottle. One of the wires connected to an unknown device inside the liquid. Because the device could not be safely identified, it was destroyed in accordance with safety procedures. The second device was safely removed from the container and dismantled by federal agents. The second device consisted of a bottle of match heads, a pyrotechnic device, a can of butane, and a can of capsaicin. Inside Rudd’s bedroom investigators found a 21-page notebook containing numerous pages of handwritten notes, which was organized like a reference manual, with a table of contents and page numbers. The notebook contained detailed writing on explosives and explosives construction. At the top of the first page was a handwritten note stating, “This is why you should not piss me off kabluey Chaos.”

Under federal statutes, Rudd faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Beaumont Police Department, Beaumont Fire Department, and Beaumont Emergency Medical Services. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.

####