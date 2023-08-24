ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Jefferson Man Convicted Of Sex Trafficking

U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs

U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced that the Eastern District of Texas convicted Corey Johnson, 40, of Jefferson, of federal sex trafficking violations. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to information presented in court, Johnson engaged in trafficking at least three victims between March 2020 and September 2020 in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York, and California. He recruited the victims by social media and threatened to harm them if they did not perform commercial sex acts for commercial sex customers.

