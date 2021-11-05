Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Jefferson Man Had Plans To Blow Up Things

Thursday, Beau Daniel Merryman, 20, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty to federal offenses before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne. The information showed that Merryman had online conversations with undercover FBI employees between September and October 2019. He gave officials detailed instructions on making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. He also stated that they should use the IEDs to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, like high-voltage electric system facilities, like electrical substations.

