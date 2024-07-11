Header Mowers Header 2024
Jefferson Police Find Missing Person’s Body

Photo – Jefferson PD

 

Jefferson Police found the body of Donovan Byrd, 41. They are still investigating the case. Friends last saw Byrd on the morning of Thursday, June 20. There was a $3,000 cash reward for whoever could help bring Byrd home.

