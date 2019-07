Lamar County District Judge Wes Tidwell has sentenced 34-year-old Jermaine Davis of Paris to life in prison for the murder of KeTemya Hurndon in July of 2018. Davis was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of marijuana and 10 years for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The sentences will be served concurrently and Davis must serve at least 30 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.