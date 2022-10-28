Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

Rock’ n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s team released a statement Friday. They stated, “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died.”

Dennis Quaid played Jerry in the “Great Balls of Fire!” the movie about his life.

The first person inducted into the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, Jerry Lee played big gigs well into his ’80s, and in 2013 he opened Jerry Lee Lewis’ Café & Honky Tonk on historic Beale Street in Memphis.

He was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year but could not attend the ceremony because he was ill with the flu. So Kris Kristofferson accepted the award for Jerry and drove it to him to present it in person.

Jerry Lee was 87.