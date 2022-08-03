Jet Ski Championships In Sulphur Springs

It is race week in Sulphur Springs! Four day of championship jet ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs.

The Pro Racer Show will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. There will be food, ice cream, power sports merchants, and family games.

Check out Jettribe.com/jettribe-waterx/ for more information!

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Lake Coleman, Jettribe will offer a free clinic for any first time beginner racers of any age. Waiver signing starts at 3 p.m., clinic lasts from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. All stand-up and runabout skis riders are welcome. Come out and get to know what racing is all about.