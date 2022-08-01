Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Jettribe Mid-America Series in Sulphur Springs

 

It is race week in Sulphur Springs! 4 Days of Championship Jet Ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday August 4 – Sunday August 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England will battle it out to see who takes home the Championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs. The Pro Racer Show will be on Saturday, August 6th at 1pm. There will be food and  ice cream vendors, power sports merchants, and family games.

Check out Jettribe.com/jettribe-waterx/ for more information!

