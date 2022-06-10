This past weekend was local Powersports company Jettribe’s jet ski racing championship in Pomona, Kansas. The Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship series, Rounds 3 & 4, took place at Pomona State Park with over 175 race entries. Jettribe is proud to announce they arranged for two local Sulphur Springs racers to attend this race. Junior racer Andrew Vo, who just turned 13 this year, is starting his 2022 season in the Junior 13-16 class, which is a step up from his previous season.

Local-born Sulphur Springs racer Mason Cleveland also joined Andrew in Pomona. The navy veteran got his first taste of watercraft competition in the beginner ski class as both Mason & Andrew shared a newly built Yamaha Super Jet 2 Stroke Lite by resident Mike Cleveland.

It was over a 9-hour drive for the Jettribe staff to transport all the gear and equipment to Kansas, followed by a tough weekend with harsh, unrelenting weather. Both racers were on the water while the rain poured down. Andrew Vo fought toe-to-toe with current points leader and Jettribe-sponsored racer Javier Falcon from Quinlan, TX. Both racers battled the entire weekend, and ultimately Javier took 1st, and Andrew took 2nd overall, out of a pack of nearly a dozen eager junior riders.

Jettribe is proud of these two local racers for competing in such adverse conditions. Both came home in the Top 3 of their class. Soon locals will be able to see race action like this up-close when the Mid-America Series comes to Sulphur Springs, August 4 – 7, 2022, at Lake Coleman. The 4-day event will have over 100 racers battling it out for the final championship trophy, with racers coming from as far away as Australia and the UK to compete. In addition, there will be local vendors and professional watercraft businesses with booths at the race site. Jettribe is excited about this fun community race, and they hope to see you there!