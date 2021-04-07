Sulphur Springs, TX: Jettribe’s official Hollywood debut in the ultimate Jet Ski racing movie “Hot Water” is now available to own! You can score your own Director Signed Blu-Ray DVD and Official Movie Poster from Jettribe, the movie’s Official Gear Sponsor. The film is also streaming on Amazon, iTunes, AppleTV, and all other major platforms.

In October 2020, Sulphur Springs was the first and only city to have an exclusive advance screening of the movie before it was made available on all primary streaming services. Jet ski racing legend and movie director Larry Rippenkroeger and his wife/producer Paula came out from the West Coast to meet with the local community members that attended the screening. The movie was a life-long passion project for the Director, and Jettribe was honored to support the film by providing racing wetsuits, life vests, and apparel for the actors. They have featured Jettribe products in TV shows in the past, but this was the first major film to feature the brand in such detail, both onshore and during high adrenaline racing scenes.

The movie pays tribute to the ups and downs of the jet ski racing community. It is full of laughs, drama, and plenty of on-the-water race action in Jettribe gear! You will be able to see jet ski racing in action this summer when the Jettribe Texas WaterX Championship takes place in Sulphur Springs July 24 – 25th at Lake Coleman in Sulphur Springs. They will release the details about this event soon. Order your collectible signed “Hot Water” Blu-Ray DVD & Poster at www.jettribe.com.