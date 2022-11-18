Joaquin Man Says He Sacrificed Woman

Ethan Myers

Deputies arrested Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, on a welfare check. Myers told his mother that he had sacrificed Sarah Hopson at her request, and his mother told authorities that he was hiding in the woods and did not want to go back to jail. They found Hopson’s body wrapped in a carpet, and the body had toes, fingers, and ears cut off in a freezer bag placed on the body. According to two people who requested the welfare check, Myers had been participating in cult activity. Deputies arrested Myers for murder.