Job Fair At LCHRC in Paris

4 hours ago

LCHRC  will be hosting a hiring event on April 13th beginning at 2 pm.

At the event, applicants will have the opportunity to complete an application, have background requirements reviewed, complete a pre-employment drug screening, & be interviewed by management all on the same day. Applicants will be scored with each process, and some applicants may be offered employment the same day.
Spots are limited, so to reserve your spot, call (903) 785-7541 for more information.

Immediate positions available:
Meals on Wheels Driver
Horizon House Clerk
Other positions available:
Thrift Store Clerk
Shelter Case Manager
Site Managers (3)

