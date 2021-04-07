Job Fair At LCHRC in Paris

LCHRC will be hosting a hiring event on April 13th beginning at 2 pm.

At the event, applicants will have the opportunity to complete an application, have background requirements reviewed, complete a pre-employment drug screening, & be interviewed by management all on the same day. Applicants will be scored with each process, and some applicants may be offered employment the same day.

Spots are limited, so to reserve your spot, call (903) 785-7541 for more information.

Immediate positions available:

Meals on Wheels Driver

Horizon House Clerk

Other positions available:

Thrift Store Clerk

Shelter Case Manager

Site Managers (3)