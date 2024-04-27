Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Job Fair At PJC Monday April 29

 

Graduating Paris Junior College students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a Job Fair to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in the Student Center Ballroom. Job-seeking members of the community are also welcome to attend.
Nearly 30 companies will be in attendance, including Vector Systems, Inc. of McKinney, Paris Regional Health, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, AvanteUSA of Houston, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Children’s Home Healthcare of Van Alstyne, Northeast Texas Pallet, the Paris Economic Development Corporation, and many more.
The Student Center is located in the center of the PJC campus at 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas.

