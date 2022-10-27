Job Fair slated for Thursday at PJC

A dual purpose job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Student Center Ballroom at Paris Junior College.

Co-sponsored by PJC, the Paris Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, the first hour is reserved for employees of J. Skinner Baking. Starting at 11:00 a.m., community members are welcome to visit with companies that are hiring and faculty from PJC programs.

“This job fair will offer both immediate hiring possibilities from a number of companies and information about PJC workforce training for future jobs,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President.

Companies that have confirmed attendance include ASWP, Bodyguard, Campbell Soup, HWH, Huhtamaki, Kimberly-Clark, Printworks, City of Paris, RMP Staffing, and more.