In October, the Oak Ridge Boys performed in Powderly at Drake’s Party Barn, marking a significant event in their illustrious career as part of their farewell tour. Grammy award winner, tenor, and member of the Oak Ridge Boys Joe Bonsall has died. According to a statement from representatives of his family, he died from complications of the neuromuscular disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 76.