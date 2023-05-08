Joe Williams Sandlin – 1937-2023

Joe Williams Sandlin, 85, peacefully passed away on May 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born to Bob and True Sandlin on November 20, 1937. He attended Mount Pleasant schools through junior high and graduated from Texas Military Institute in San Antonio as a Company Commander in 1956. Joe met the love of his life, Sue Nicholls while attending school in San Antonio. They were married in 1957 and moved to Mt. Pleasant, where Joe began his career at Bob Sandlin Motors. Joe and Sue had three children, Carol, Joe, and Amy.

Joe saw many changes during his lifetime involvement in the automobile business as owner of Sandlin Motors. He was able to mentor and help countless people throughout his career. Joe served as one of 30 statewide Texas Automobile Dealers Association directors. He paved the way for Sandlin Motors’ future generations, as the business is currently under the fourth generation of family ownership.

Mr. Sandlin was highly civic-minded, serving on the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation, Mount Pleasant City Council, and Titus Regional Hospital Board of Managers.

Joe was a faithful and active Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church member for over 50 years. As a Janet Martin Sunday School Class member, he served on the Board of Trustees, Finance Committee, and Building Committee.

Known as Papa to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their close friends, he lived a whole life, spreading joy and fun wherever possible. He embodied his Christian beliefs and values with kindness, generosity, and a positive attitude to all who knew him. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, and spending time in Rockport, Texas, with family and friends.

Joe’s survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sue Nicholls Sandlin, daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rick Anderson, son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Bernadette Sandlin, and daughter Amy Sandlin, five grandchildren and their spouses, Luke and Tasa Anderson, Katie and Keres Fite, Jaclyn and Dusty Hawkins, Rachel and Trey Oliver and Roslyn Sandlin and Michael McPherson and eight great-grandchildren, Hannah Anderson, Ava True Fite, George Fite, Ella Anderson, Jake Anderson, Josie Hawkins, Nicolas McPherson, and Victor Oliver. Other survivors include sister, True Sandlin Mann, sister-in-law and spouse, Sheila and Jim Murray, brother-in-law Bill Ratliff, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His parents preceded him in death, with sister Sally Sandlin Ratliff, daughter-in-law Diana Salvucci, and grandson Richmond Kinder Sandlin.

Following a private family burial, a memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held Tuesday, May 9, at 2:00 pm at Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. A reception will follow the service in the Gathering Hall at the church.

Instead of flowers, you may make donations to Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church or Cypress Basin Hospice.

An online registry will be available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.