Johanna Hicks Column For August 1

Pizza for Breakfast – Why not?

If you have ever visited the Texas Hill country around Fredericksburg or New Braunfels, you are aware that the peak of peach season has arrived! Although a little later this year due to the Texas heat and dry conditions, peaches are still sweet as can be. Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dinner Tonight program has a Peachy Prosciutto Pizza recipe that is so delicious and easy to make. Try making it for brunch or appetizers as you start up the grill!

Peachy Prosciutto Pizza

Ingredients:

2 pieces flatbread, whole wheat

1/2 cup non-fat mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 prosciutto slices torn into pieces

2 small peaches, sliced

2 Tablespoons fresh basil chopped

1/2 cup fresh arugula or spinach

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar glaze

Oven Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425F. Spray flatbread with olive oil cooking spray, and place in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove flatbread from the oven and top with mozzarella, prosciutto, and peaches. Place flatbread in the oven to toast for 8-10 minutes, until bread is golden and cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and top with basil and arugula or spinach. Drizzle balsamic glaze over each flatbread pizza.

Air Fryer Instructions:

Spray flatbread with olive oil cooking spray, and top flatbread with mozzarella. Place in the air fryer for 5 minutes at 400F. Remove flatbread and add prosciutto and sliced peaches. Place again in the air fryer for 4-5 minutes at 400F. Remove flatbread and top with basil and arugula or spinach. Drizzle balsamic glaze over each flatbread pizza.

Serving size: 4 (1/2 of flatbread)

2022 Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show

The 2022 Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show will take place on October 21 and 22, in the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria, north entrance hall, and north covered walkway. So far, response for vendor space has been excellent! We still have room for more, however. This show is designed for hand-crafted, hand-made items to sell. To date, we have wood décor, cutting boards, leather work, quilted items, crocheted items (one of my favorite vendors for children’s crocheted animals!), handmade cards, gift packaging, decorated shirts, tote bags, jewelry, embroidered items, honey, baked items, woodburning/carving, sock monkey puppets, pillows, toys, ceramic roses, paintings, fall and Christmas decorations, pickles, chow chow, children’s books, soap, body scrubs, western novels, pen & ink sketches, ornaments, jams & jellies, fried pies, wooden puzzles, wooden toys, birdhouses, purses, hot cocoa bombs, and more!

If you have hand-crafted items that you would sell, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443 and we’ll provide an application for you. Booth spaces are extremely reasonable, and you don’t have to worry about the weather! It’s shaping up to be a great event!

Closing Thought

To be kind is more important than to be right. Many times what people need is not a brilliant mind that speaks, but a special heart that listens – Scott Fitzgerald

Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Family & Community Health Agent

Hopkins County

P.O. Box 518

1200-B W. Houston

Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

903-885-3443

jshicks@ag.tamu.edu