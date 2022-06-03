John Deere Dealer, United Ag & Turf Acquires Mustang Equipment United Ag & Turf, a 28 location John Deere dealership, headquartered in Bryan, Texas has completed the acquisition of Mustang Equipment, a John Deere Dealership, with locations in Marble Falls, Bulverde, and San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition of Mustang Equipment was completed on June 1, 2022.

The newly acquired locations continues to expand United Ag & Turf’s footprint, strengthening the ability to serve customers. “This acquisition continues with our strategy to provide preeminent parts, service, and equipment support and solutions to our customers through efficiency and scale, enabling better pricing and selection for our customers”, Brody Pettit, CEO, United Ag & Turf.

As part of the United Ag & Turf network, the newly acquired locations will be now able to offer customers many benefits not available to them in the past; expanded equipment selection and parts inventory, access to a 24 hour on-site mobile service network, and a beneficiary of United Ag & Turf’s Support and Solutions Operation Center.