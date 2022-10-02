John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered

In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. An intense investigation was initiated in an effort to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.

During the same period, a controller for a John Deere Baler was stolen from a tractor in Mount Pleasant and a trailer/spray rig was stolen from the same area from where the baler was taken. The spray rig was later recovered when it was found abandoned in the southeast portion of Titus County.

Late last week, Investigators received a tip of a possible location of the stolen John Deere Baler. Titus County Investigators worked closely with the Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association and the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force in locating the stolen baler.

On Monday, September 26th, the rangers and investigators had some success. The baler was tracked down to Forney, TX where it was recovered along with the baler controller that had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant.