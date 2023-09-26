Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Johnny Appleseed Visits Aikin Elementary School

Pictured left to right: Johnny Appleseed played by Aikin Reading Coach Vickie England, Camila Zuniga, Camila Villegas, Santiago Sanchez-Cruz, Ezekiel Farfan, and Johnny’s friend, played by Aikin Librarian Melanie Loughmiller.

Johnny Appleseed and his friend visited Aikin Elementary School and read to kindergarten students in honor of Johnny Appleseed’s birthday. His birthday is September 16, also known as Johnny Appleseed Day. Dressing up as a historical figure makes storytelling even more engaging for young children. The frontiersman, Johnny Appleseed, is famous for his role in creating apple orchards throughout the American Midwest.

