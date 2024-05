On Saturday, June 1, in front of the Love Civic Center, there will be the Annual Johnny Stallings Great Paris Turtle Float benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley. Turtles are $10 each, and there is prize money of $3000 for 1st place, $2000 for 2nd place, and $1000 for third place! Ten turtles will be selected at random to win $50 each! The green flag flies at 10:00 am.