Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float in Paris

photo theparisnews.com

The Annual Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float is back and will be held tomorrow at 10am at Love Civic Center.  Hundreds of adopted rubber turtles will race down the culvert to benefit the Paris Boys and Girls Club. The cost to adopt a turtle is $10, but you can adopt a herd of 11 for $100. First place will win $3,000, second will win $2,000, and third will win $1,000.

