Johnny Stallings Turtle Float Benefit

The Johnny Stallings Memorial: Great Paris Turtle Float is set for June 7 at Love Civic Center. 5000 rubber turtles floating downstream to raise money for the Girls & Boys Club of Paris. The first turtle across the finish lines wins $3,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place gets $1,000. Turtles are $10 per head or $100 for a herd of 11 turtles.

To donate and adopt a turtle, visit the website below

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/boys-club-of-paris/johnny-stallings-memorial-great-paris-turtle-float