Sandlin Header 2024
ETB Hiring Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mid America Pet Food Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
McKay Law Header

Johnny Stallings Turtle Float Benefit

The Johnny Stallings Memorial: Great Paris Turtle Float is set for June 7 at Love Civic Center.  5000 rubber turtles floating downstream to raise money for the Girls & Boys Club of Paris. The first turtle across the finish lines wins $3,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place gets $1,000. Turtles are $10 per head or $100 for a herd of 11 turtles.

 

To donate and adopt a turtle, visit the website below

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/boys-club-of-paris/johnny-stallings-memorial-great-paris-turtle-float

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved